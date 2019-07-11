Prime minister decries Japan's talk of strategic material being smuggled from S. Korea
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon on Thursday criticized Japan for trying to justify its "economic retaliation" against South Korea with a rumor that Seoul has been negligent in preventing the smuggling of strategic materials supplied from Japan.
Speaking in a parliamentary session, he warned against Japan's "very dangerous" move that could shake the regional security regime they have maintained along with the United States.
Last week, Japan tightened export restrictions on three key materials used in the production of semiconductor and smartphone displays in apparent response to South Korea's handling of compensation issues related to Japan's wartime atrocities. The materials are fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride, also known as etching gas.
Japanese leaders have publicly alleged that South Korea seems to have not properly controlled sensitive materials. Some Japanese media also reported that etching gas, which can be used for arms development, was illegally delivered to North Korea and other nations via South Korea.
They cited similar news reports, released in South Korea in May, on the basis of an assertion by Rep. Cho Won-jin of the minor conservative opposition Our Republican Party, which is highly critical of the Moon Jae-in administration.
"It's not true," Lee said during a parliamentary interpellation session in Seoul.
He stressed that his government has thoroughly cracked down on attempts to smuggle such materials out of South Korea and it has also taken punitive steps, when needed, in cooperation with the U.N. sanctions committee.
He added it's "deplorable" that Japan is using unconfirmed news reports to defend its retaliatory economic measure.
Lee asked Japanese leaders to "keep the line" even if they are bracing for the Upper House election on July 21.
Many observers said the Shinzo Abe administration is using the trade issue to help draw support from conservative voters.
