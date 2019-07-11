Go to Contents
Busan subway workers end strike after pay raise deal

23:02 July 11, 2019

BUSAN, July 11 (Yonhap) -- Subway workers in the southern city of Busan ended their two-day strike Thursday after the labor union and management reached a wage deal.

Busan Transportation Corp., the city-run operator of the subway system, agreed with the union to raise wages 0.9 percent and hire 540 new workers.

The members of the labor union went on strike a day earlier, demanding a 1.8-percent rise in pay. Management, however, offered a freeze in wages and the hiring of additional staff.

The union, with a total of 3,402 members, began the walkout at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 2,400 workers, including train drivers, station employees and technicians, took part in the strike, according to the union.

But the company mobilized more than 2,300 non-unionized and alternative workers, effectively preventing the collective action from causing serious inconvenience to subway users.

Subway workers hold a rally at a train depot in the southeastern port city of Busan, July 9, 2019. (Yonhap)

