U.S. says it will do 'everything' to strengthen ties with S. Korea, Japan
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The United States will do "everything" it can to strengthen ties with South Korea and Japan and among them, the State Department said Thursday.
The comment from department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus comes as tensions between the two U.S. allies have escalated over Japan's new export curbs against South Korea.
"I would say that Japan and South Korea are of course not only friends, they're allies," Ortagus said during a press briefing. "The United States and of course here at the State Department, we're going to do everything we can to pursue ways to strengthen our relationships between and amongst all three countries, both publicly and behind the scenes."
Asked if the U.S. is considering three-way talks at next month's ministerial led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the spokeswoman declined to comment.
"But we will of course, I mean, we're in communication with these countries via our embassies and of course via the State Department on a daily basis," she said, adding that the U.S. relationships with South Korea and Japan are among the closest it has in the world.
"Both relationships are incredibly important. We all face shared regional challenges and priorities in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, and so we will continue to do that, to work with Japan and South Korea, both publicly and privately," Ortagus said.
The spokeswoman refused to say whether the U.S. has been in contact with Japan over its decision to toughen restrictions on exports to South Korea of materials used in semiconductors and displays.
South Korea has condemned Japan's action as political retaliation for a court ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
