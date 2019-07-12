Korean-language dailies

-- Top court rules in favor of Korean-American singer over entry ban (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea pulls off diplomacy over Japan's export curbs (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon's key aide visits U.S. over Japan's export curbs (Donga llbo)

-- Controversy grows over UNC's possible push to include Japan as official member (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Top presidential official visits U.S. in trade row with Japan (Segye Times)

-- Ahead of transfer of wartime operational control, UNC seeks to include Japan as official member (Chosun Ilbo)

-- President Moon not to grant special pardon for politicians on Liberation Day: source (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Russia tells S. Korea it can supply hydrogen fluoride amid Japan's export curbs (Hankyoreh)

-- Controversy brewing over UNC's possible push to include Japan as official member (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Foreign direct investment almost halves on-year in H1 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- FDI pledges to S. Korea dip 37 pct in H1 (Korea Economic Daily)

