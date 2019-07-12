(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 12)

In the meantime, Kim Hyun-chong, deputy director of the National Security Office in the Blue House, left for Washington to seek help from the U.S. government to ease Japan's export restrictions. Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee is also scheduled to fly to Washington next week. The Foreign Ministry sent one of its senior diplomats to Washington, but he certainly has less clout than Kim and Yoo. We wonder what the Foreign Ministry is really doing.