Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #DSME #MAN-ES #engine

Daewoo Shipbuilding teams up with MAN-ES for digitalization of ship engines

09:53 July 12, 2019

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major shipbuilder in South Korea, said Friday it has signed a strategic partnership with global engine makers to boost its effort to build smart ships.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said it will join hands with German-based MAN Energy Solutions SE and South Korea's HSD Engine Co. to research digitalization of ship engines. They will work on making systems that can check conditions of engines and provide data in real time, according to the shipbuilder.

Daewoo Shipbuilding said the partnership is a part of its efforts to develop smart ships that use various information and communication technologies.

In this photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., officials from Daewoo Shipbuilding, MAN Energy Solutions SE and HSD Engine Co. pose for a photo after signing a business agreement in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 11, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK