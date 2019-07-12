LS Cable bags 118 bln-won submarine cable order
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Friday it has secured a 118.4 billion-won (US$100 million) order to supply submarine cables for an offshore wind power project in Taiwan.
Under the deal with Denmark's state-run power firm Orsted A/S, the cable maker said it will supply submarine cables for the Changhua offshore wind farm through 2022.
The company said it seeks to get more orders in Taiwan since the country plans to invest US$23 billion by 2025 to beef up the renewable energy sector.
LS C&S, which started a submarine cable business in 2009, has worked with Orsted on various projects, including the Hornsea project that aims to build the world's biggest offshore wind farm in Britain.
