S. Korean shares up late Friday morning

11:29 July 12, 2019

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Friday morning, paring earlier losses, on the back of foreign buying.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.41 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,087.99 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics adding 0.11 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix down 0.4 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 0.72 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 1.05 percent higher.

POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, declined 0.21 percent.

Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, rose 1.28 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,176.10 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close.

