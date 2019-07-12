N. Korean wooden boat found off S. Korea's eastern coast
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- A wooden boat believed to be from North Korea was found right off the east coast on Friday, but nobody was aboard, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The Coast Guard found the small boat some 30 meters away from the shore in the northeastern town of Goseong, Gangwon Province, at around 10:37 a.m., the JCS said. The town is about 20 km from the border with the North.
"A probe is underway into the case, though no suspicion of espionage was found so far as the boat bears traces of submersion," a JCS officer said.
The incident took place about a month after a wooden boat carrying four North Koreans arrived at the port of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, after crossing the inter-Korean maritime border unchecked.
