-----------------
(3rd LD) U.S. offers high-level talks with S. Korea, Japan over trade spat: top official
WASHINGTON -- The United States has offered to hold trilateral high-level talks with South Korea and Japan to resolve a growing trade spat between the Asian nations, but Tokyo has yet to respond, a top South Korean presidential official said Thursday.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, said Seoul and Washington are eager to have the meeting to discuss Japan's recent export curb measures against South Korea.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to raise minimum wage for next year by 2.9 pct
SEOUL -- South Korea decided Friday to raise the minimum wage for next year by 2.9 percent, the slowest growth in a decade, as it took into account an economic slowdown and sluggish job growth.
The Minimum Wage Commission, involving labor and business representatives and experts, set the minimum wage at 8,590 won (US$7.32) per hour for next year, compared with 8,350 won for this year.
-----------------
Assembly speaker seeks to send delegation to N. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea's parliamentary chief said Friday he will consider sending a delegation of lawmakers to North Korea to give fresh impetus to inter-Korean relations.
National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang said an improvement in relations between the two Koreas is indispensable to the success of bilateral negotiations between the United States and North Korea.
-----------------
Foreign ministry official in Japan amid stepped-up efforts to reverse Tokyo's export restrictions
SEOUL -- A foreign ministry official handling Asia-Pacific affairs is visiting Japan as Seoul steps up efforts to reverse Tokyo's recent export control measure through bilateral dialogue and U.S. mediation.
Kim Jung-han, a director-general at Seoul's foreign ministry, arrived in Japan on Thursday to attend a meeting of South Korean diplomatic mission chiefs in the city of Niigata the following day, but his visit raised the prospects of a possible meeting with Tokyo officials.
-----------------
External conditions worsening amid weak exports, investment: ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is increasingly facing uncertainties stemming from the prolonged trade dispute between the United States and China amid weak business spending, the finance ministry said Friday.
"Despite the gradual improvement in domestic consumption, the country's exports and investment continued to remain dull," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in its monthly economic assessment report.
-----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) First medals to be awarded in open water swimming, diving, artistic swimming
GWANGJU -- The first medals of the 2019 FINA World Championships will be awarded in three disciplines Saturday, the first day of the competition after the opening ceremony in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
The first gold medal will come from the men's 5-kilometer open water swimming at Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park Open Water Swimming Competition Venue in Yeosu, a city to the south of Gwangju. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
-----------------
U.S. says it will do 'everything' to strengthen ties with S. Korea, Japan
WASHINGTON -- The United States will do "everything" it can to strengthen ties with South Korea and Japan and among them, the State Department said Thursday.
The comment from department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus comes as tensions between the two U.S. allies have escalated over Japan's new export curbs against South Korea.
-----------------
