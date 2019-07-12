Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday suggested a formal probe by a United Nations panel or another international organization into Japan's assertion that Seoul has been negligent in the management of strategic materials.
If South Korea is found to have done anything wrong, the government will immediately apologize and address the problem, Kim You-geun, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, said in a statement.
It's the latest in South Korea's response to Japan's export restrictions against the neighbor on some key chemical materials used in memory chips and smartphones.
Japanese officials have openly questioned whether South Korea is trustworthy in handling the imported materials. Some Japanese media also reported rumors of the materials being smuggled out of South Korea on multiple occasions.
South Korea dismissed Japan's claim as groundless and politically motivated to justify its export control, an apparently retaliatory measure over historical issues.
If it's proved that South Korea is innocent, Japan will have to offer an apology itself and immediately withdraw the export restrictions, Kim stressed. He is serving as head of the secretariat of the National Security Council.
