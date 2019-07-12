Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 July 12, 2019
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
July 5 -- Trump says U.S. has 'very nice' relationship with N. Korea
6 -- N. Korea accuses expelled Australian student of spying
8 -- N.K. leader visits national mausoleum on founding leader's death anniversary
9 -- U.S. says it seeks elimination of N.K.'s WMDs, beginning with freeze
11 -- U.S., S. Korean nuclear envoys hold talks in Berlin
(END)
Keyword