Seoul shares forecast to stay range-bound next week
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are expected to trade in a limited range next week as investors will likely extend their wait-and-see mode ahead of the Bank of Korea's (BOK) monetary policy meeting, analysts said Saturday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 23.93 points, or 1.13 percent, to 2,086.66 on Friday from 2,110.59 points a week ago.
Market sentiment improved this week after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell bolstered market bets that the Fed may cut its interest rate later this month.
Still, investors remained cautious about the lingering U.S.-China trade dispute, which has shown little signs of abating.
Japan's export curbs on key materials used in semiconductor and display products are also expected to weigh on the market, analysts said.
"Expectations about the BOK's rate cut this year were raised after Chairman Powell hinted at an interest rate cut," Shin Dong-soo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, said.
Shin expected the BOK to slash its key rate in August, as the Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates this month.
Next Thursday, the BOK will hold a monetary policy meeting, with a majority of bond traders expecting the BOK to leave its key rate unchanged.
However, investors and traders will closely watch the BOK meeting for whether it will provide a clue for monetary easing later this year.
