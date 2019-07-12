Moon upbeat about South Jeolla Province's development, making 'economy tour'
SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in traveled to South Jeolla Province on Friday as part of his tours of non-Seoul areas aimed at helping boost local economies and balanced growth.
He received a briefing from provincial authorities on their "Blue Economy" vision at the provincial government office in Muan County.
Gov. Kim Yung-rok presented five projects for the sustainable development of the province, located in the southwestern swathe of the country: Blue Energy, Blue Tour, Blue Bio, Blue Transport and Blue City. The province is also called Jeolla Namdo, or Jeonnam.
Addressing a related ceremony later in the day, Moon expressed optimism about the initiative.
He said, "'Blue Economy' is expected to become a 'blue chip' for the development of Jeonnam and the economic vigor of the Republic of Korea."
The province hopes to become a hub of new global energy industries through the projects.
"Jeonnam is leading the new energy industry (of South Korea), ranking first in the generation of renewable energy," the president said.
It also has huge environmental potential for the use of solar energy and wind power, he noted.
"I am convinced that it will become the epicenter of the Republic of Korea's energy to cover not only traditional energy resources but also new ones," Moon said.
Moon's visit to the region marked his 10th regional economy tour since he started the program in October last year.
Moon has been criss-crossing the nation in the economy tour program. He previously visited North Jeolla Province, North Gyeongsang Province, South Gyeongsang Province, Ulsan, Daejeon, Busan, Daegu, Gangwon Province and North Chungcheong Province.
