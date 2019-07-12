Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korean wooden boat found off S. Korea's eastern coast
SEOUL -- A wooden boat believed to be from North Korea was found right off the east coast on Friday, but nobody was aboard, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
The Coast Guard found the small boat some 30 meters away from the shore in the northeastern town of Goseong, Gangwon Province, at around 10:37 a.m., while patrolling the area, the JCS said.
-----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Woo Ha-ram advances to final in men's 1m springboard diving
GWANGJU -- South Korean diver Woo Ha-ram advanced to the final in the men's 1m springboard at the 2019 FINA World Championships on Friday, raising hopes for the host country's first medal in the event.
Woo finished third among 44 divers with 396.10 points after six attempts in the preliminary at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center to qualify for the final, open to the top 12 divers in the preliminary.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae proposes int'l probe into Japan's claim over S. Korea's strategic material control
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday suggested a formal probe by a United Nations panel or another international organization into Japan's allegations of loopholes in Seoul's strategic material control.
In a statement, Kim You-geun, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office, emphasized that South Korea, a signatory to four major multilateral export control regimes, has thoroughly curbed the illicit shipment of dual-use and strategic materials from its shores.
-----------------
New top U.S. diplomat for East Asia to visit Seoul next week
SEOUL -- David R. Stilwell, the new top U.S. diplomat handling Asian affairs, will visit South Korea next week as part of his first Asia trip since taking office last month, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
The assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs is set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday for a three-day visit during which he will meet top South Korean officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
-----------------
Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 10 in S. Korea in late August
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in South Korea in late August following a showcase event earlier in the month, industry sources said Friday.
With an Unpacked event slated for Aug. 7 in New York, Samsung plans to accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 two days later, ahead of its official launch in the domestic market on Aug. 23, according to local mobile carriers.
-----------------
S. Korea launches project to jointly inscribe DMZ on UNESCO heritage list with North
SEOUL -- South Korea has initiated a project to inscribe the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on UNESCO's World Heritage List jointly with North Korea, following their first collaboration on a UNESCO inscription last year.
South and North Korea had their millennium-old traditional form of wrestling, "ssireum," inscribed on UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in November last year, the first-ever joint inscription on the list by the two states.
-----------------
(LEAD) Naval officer under probe for allegedly coercing subordinate's false confession
SEOUL -- A Navy officer is under investigation on charges of forcing a soldier to make false confessions in an investigation launched after an unidentified person was found inside his naval base last week, officials said Friday.
On July 4, soldiers on guard duty found the unidentified person near the ammunition depot inside the Navy's Second Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. When asked for a countersign, the person failed to give an answer and ran away, according to the Navy.
(END)