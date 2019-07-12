(Gwangju Swimming) Kim Su-ji reaches women's 1m springboard diving final
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Kim Su-ji of South Korea qualified for the final in the women's 1m springboard diving at the FINA World Championships on Friday, becoming the second diver from the host country to make it out of the preliminaries.
Kim Su-ji finished eighth out of 43 in the preliminary at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, easily inside the top 12 eligible for Saturday's final.
Kim scored 238.95 points after five attempts and was 49 points behind the leader, Chen Yiwen of China.
Fellow South Korean Kwon Ha-lim had 217.80 points to finish in 17th place
Earlier in the day in the men's 1m springboard, South Korean Woo Ha-ram finished third in the preliminary to ease into Sunday's final.
In diving, the highest and lowest scores from seven judges are dropped and the remaining points are added for the "raw" score, which is then multiplied by the degree of difficulty of the dive.
Kim had also made the final at the 2015 championships and ended in eighth place.
South Korea has never had more than one finalist in this event. Kwon was tied for 11th after three attempts but slipped out of contention over the final two dives.
