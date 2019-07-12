Go to Contents
Samsung heir returns from Japan amid trade row

22:49 July 12, 2019

SEOUL, July 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong returned Friday from Japan amid the neighboring nation's curbs on high-tech exports to South Korea.

The heir apparent of Korea's biggest conglomerate, Samsung Group, flew to Tokyo on Sunday, three days after Japan implemented export restrictions on three key materials used for making chips and displays.

Lee traveled to Japan in an effort to resolve any potential fallout from the restrictions. He didn't answer questions from reporters about the outcome of his visit when he arrived at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul late Friday night.

Over the weekend, he is expected to meet with executives to share the results of his trip and discuss how to cope with an extended bilateral trade row.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at Gimpo International Airport on July 12, 2019, from Japan. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr


