U.S. did not request S. Korea troop deployment to Strait of Hormuz: official
By Lee Haye-ah and Baek Nari
WASHINGTON, July 12 (Yonhap) -- A top South Korean presidential official said Friday that he did not receive any request from the United States to send troops to protect strategically vital waters off Iran.
Kim Hyun-chong, deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, was asked by reporters if he received such a request during his meeting earlier in the day with U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman.
"No, there was no such discussion," Kim said, adding that he raised the issue of the Strait of Hormuz in order to hear the U.S. perspective and plans.
He declined to say how the U.S. side responded.
The U.S. has been asking its allies to join a military coalition to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.
According to Kim's aides, there was a "standard exchange of views" regarding the Strait of Hormuz as part of discussions on the Middle East, but no mention of any troop deployment.
Kim has been in Washington since Wednesday to meet with U.S. officials over an escalating trade row between South Korea and Japan.
He told reporters earlier that the U.S. had offered to hold trilateral high-level talks to help resolve the dispute, but that Japan had yet to respond.
The meeting would have been held during a trip to Asia by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell, which took him to Japan this week. Stilwell is due to visit Seoul Tuesday.
"Japan is being passive, so it's more likely that it won't happen, don't you think?" Kim said.
