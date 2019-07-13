Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Minimum wage set at 8,590 won, 3rd slowest growth rate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea expresses regret over Japan's export curb (Kookmin Daily)
-- Minimum wage set at 8,590 won, 2.9 pct on-year increase (Donga llbo)
-- Minimum wage to grow to 8,590 won next year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Control on minimum wage hike (Segye Times)
-- Minimum wage hiked 2.9 pct on-year to 8,590 won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Minimum wage hike slowed down for next year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tokyo reaffirms its stance on tech export curb during working-level talks (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea proposes int'l probe over export war with Japan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Minimum wage up 2.9 pct on-year to 8,590 won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Minimum wage up again despite opposition from small businesses (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 2020's minimum wage to rise 2.9 pct to 8,590 won (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to raise minimum wage for next year by 2.9 pct (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul, Washington stand together on Japan trade row (Korea Times)
(END)