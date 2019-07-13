(LEAD) Unidentified person at naval base found to be naval officer
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense ministry said Saturday an unidentified person found inside a naval base last week was found to be one of its officers.
On July 4, soldiers on guard duty found the unidentified person near the ammunition depot inside the Navy's Second Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. When asked for a countersign, the person failed to give an answer and ran away, according to the Navy.
Investigators have since looked into the case and concluded Saturday that the person was a sentry, only identified as A, who had been standing guard nearby.
"It looks like the person remained silent as he was afraid of the situation getting more serious," a defense ministry official who asked not to be named said.
The ministry is reportedly mulling over charging the sentry with deserting his position as guard, and he could face up to two years of imprisonment.
Some critics have raised suspicions that the military attempted to cover up the case, as the defense minister was belatedly made aware of the incident.
