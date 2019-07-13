N. Korean propaganda outlet slams Japan's export restrictions
SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet on Saturday slammed Japan's recent restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea, saying that the measure mimics the "trade war" between the United States and China.
Japan began to tighten regulations on shipments to South Korea of three materials essential to the production of semiconductors and display panels.
South Korea suspects the move may be retaliation for South Korean court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Koreans who were forced into labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, issued a commentary titled "A shameless act, the result of a lack of remorse for Tokyo's historical wrong-doings."
"Japan's export restrictions derive from Abe's wicked and vulgar mind to earn support of the right wing through taming South Korea by mimicking the U.S.," it said.
It also said the trade restrictions are a wrongful act that just imitates U.S. President Donald Trump's trade ban against China.
Tokyo claims it imposed the restriction because trust between the two countries has been harmed. Japan has lashed out at the court rulings, claiming that all reparation issues stemming from its colonial rule were settled under a 1965 government-to-government accord that normalized bilateral relations.
