Super Junior performs 1st Saudi Arabian concert

15:40 July 13, 2019

SEOUL, July 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior has staged a concert in Saudi Arabia, marking the first K-pop gig in the Middle Eastern country, the band's agency said Saturday.

Eight members of Super Junior entertained some 15,000 fans at the "Super Show 7S" concert at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Friday, according to Label SJ.

"We are the first K-pop band to perform here in Saudi Arabia, and I am so proud to be performing here," a band member was quoted by the agency as saying.

Earlier this week, Kangin, a scandal-ridden member, announced that he would leave Super Junior.

South Korean boy band Super Junior entertains some 15,000 fans at the "Super Show 7S" concert at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah in this photo provided by Label SJ on July 13, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


