(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean tandem finishes 10th in men's synchronized diving
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 13 (Yonhap) -- Kim Yeong-nam and Woo Ha-ram of South Korea finished 10th in the men's synchronized 3m springboard diving at the FINA World Championships on Saturday, despite leading the competition at the halfway point.
Kim and Woo earned 372.33 points after six attempts at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan of China cruised to the gold with 439.74 points.
The South Korean pair's career best in a synchronized event remains a seventh-place finish in the 10m platform. They first accomplished that feat in 2015 and equaled the mark two years later.
Kim and Woo will also compete in the synchronized 10m platform Monday.
In synchronized diving, there are 11 judges: six for the execution of the two divers and five for the divers' synchronization. Only the two median scores in execution for each diver and the middle three scores for synchronization are considered, and the sum of these five scores is multiplied by the degree of difficulty.
Kim and Woo were tied for second place after earning 50.40 points in the first dive and picked up 51.60 points in the second attempt to grab the lead at 102 points overall. No other team was over the century mark at that point, with three tandems tied at 99 points right behind the South Koreans.
Xie and Cao, the 2017 silver medalists, led after the first dive with 51.60 points but only earned 45 points in the second dive to fall behind the pack.
Kim and Woo made a hard push for a medal in their third attempt, as they secured 83.64 points to move to 185.64 overall. At the halfway mark, Kim and Woo were in the lead by 7.26 points over Jack Laugher and Daniel Goodfellow of Britain.
But Laugher and Goodfellow snatched the lead after 79.10 points in the fourth dive, while Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Yahel Castillo Huerta of Mexico shot into contention with 84.24 points. Kim and Woo had a hiccup with 56.10 points, with Woo receiving a 2.5 for his shoddy entry. The two dropped to sixth place at 241.74 points, 16.44 behind the leaders. Kim and Woo were closer to seventh than to fifth, as their hopes of winning their first medal quickly faded away.
Kim and Woo earned 72.45 points to reach 314.19 points overall through five dives and fell another spot to seventh, now more than 14 points out of medal contention.
They didn't put up much of a fight on the way down, as they closed out with 58.14 points after another poor execution by Woo and ended up in 10th place.
Laugher and Goodfellow got the silver with 415.02 points, and Celaya Hernandez and Castillo Huerta came away with bronze at 413.94 points.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
