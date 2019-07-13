(Gwangju Swimming) 'Easy mistakes' prove costly for S. Korean diving duo
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 13 (Yonhap) -- By concentrating on their techniques, South Korean divers Kim Yeong-nam and Woo Ha-ram admittedly lost sight of their fundamentals. And it was their biggest undoing at the FINA World Championships on Saturday, as Kim and Woo lost a halfway lead and ended up in 10th place in the men's synchronized 3m springboard event.
The partisan crowd at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, was buzzing with excitement as Kim and Woo soared to the top of the leaderboard after three of six attempts. They had 185.64 points, leading Jack Laugher and Daniel Goodfellow of Britain by 7.26 points. Hometown fans were anticipating their second diving medal of the day, hours after Kim Su-ji made history by becoming the first South Korean diver to win a world championships medal with a bronze in the women's 1m springboard.
But Kim and Woo slipped to sixth place after their fourth dive, and their final attempt was nearly as bad, dropping them to 10th with 372.33 points in total.
"I'd like to apologize to Ha-ram and fans who supported us today," said Kim, putting the blame on himself. "I tried to do my best but still made mistakes."
Kim said he was pleased with their synchronization in the air, but they both committed miscues in their entries.
"We paid so much attention to executing difficult moves that we forgot about the basics," Kim added. "I think we're right up there with the best in the world in techniques, but we have to go back to the drawing board."
Woo said the thought of possibly winning a medal entered his mind at the halfway mark but insisted it wasn't the reason that things fell apart quickly after that.
"We're all in this together, and it never falls on just one diver," Woo said. "We just have to minimize our mistakes in entries."
Both said they were inspired by Kim Su-ji's surprise bronze medal earlier in the day. Though they missed out on Saturday, Kim and Woo have one more event left in the synchronized 10m platform on Monday.
"I am more of a platform diver than a springboard diver," Kim said. "I'll go out there and give it everything I have."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)