Sunday's weather forecast

09:32 July 14, 2019

SEOUL, July 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/22 Sunny 20

Suwon 30/21 Sunny 60

Cheongju 30/22 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 30/22 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/21 Heavy Rain 70

Gangneung 26/21 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 30/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 29/21 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 0

Daegu 30/21 Sunny 60

Busan 27/21 Sunny 20

(END)

