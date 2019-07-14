(Gwangju Swimming) Diver Woo Ha-ram's quest for 1st medal continues after near miss

Less than 24 hours later, Woo looked poised to put the disastrous stretch behind him. He was in second place on Sunday with only Peng and eventual champion Wang Zongyuan remaining. With Wang virtually assured of the gold medal as long as he avoided some catastrophe in the final dive, Woo would have taken the bronze if Peng hadn't saved his best dive for last. Peng's 76.80 points allowed him to squeeze past the South Korean into third place.