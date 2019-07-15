Korean-language dailies

-- Confrontation over Japan's whitelist shakes very fundamentals of security in Northeast Asia (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan rejects U.S. proposal for 3-way talks, S. Korea-Japan relations could be headed for worst point (Kookmin Daily)

-- Key components of N. Korean radar, UAVs shipped from Japan: UNSC reports (Donga llbo)

-- Head of Hoban Construction suspected of evading taxes while transferring 8 tln won worth of wealth to son (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul prepares to fully deal with Japan's export curbs with tax breaks, extra budget (Segye Times)

-- Up to 1,000 tln won floats while stock market lacks funds (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cabinet reshuffle may be delayed until after August due to Japan dispute (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- President apologizes for failing to raise minimum wage to 10,000 won per hour (Hankyoreh)

-- South Korea-Japan trade dispute becoming full-blown economic war (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung vice chairman calls for contingency plan to deal with Japan's export curbs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jae-yong calls for contingency plans for smartphones and TVs as well (Korea Economic Daily)

