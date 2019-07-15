N.K. propaganda outlet urges S. Korea to ditch 'toadyism,' prioritize cross-border ties
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet denounced South Korea on Monday for what it called pro-American "toadyism," urging Seoul to prioritize the Korean people and seek inter-Korean policy independently of outside intervention.
North Korean media has been stepping up calls for South Korea to voice its own opinions in pushing for inter-Korean projects as their agreed-upon cooperation has been stalled amid a lack of progress in denuclearization negotiations between the North and the U.S.
"Inter-Korean relations have been in limbo again as the promises that the North and the South made in front of our people due to (South Korea's) servile toadyism of minding the U.S. more than the interest of our own people," Meari, a North Korean propaganda website, said.
"A South Korean athlete hesitates to run after realizing that he has been running ahead of a U.S. athlete, and he only starts up again after seeing the U.S. player take a lead much ahead," it added, likening the current situation to the sport of track.
The website called leaving inter-Korean relations in the hands of outside forces an act of betrayal against Korean people, urging South Korea to eradicate the deeply rooted pro-American toadyism.
The North has been lukewarm to Seoul's continued efforts for cross-border projects since the no-deal breakdown of its summit with the U.S. in February, calling for Seoul to seek inter-Korean policy without being dictated by the U.S.
On Sunday, Uriminjokkiri, another North Korean propaganda website, slammed South Korea for linking inter-Korean relations to progress in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.
Last week, the policy research director of the Institute for American Studies of the North's foreign ministry also issued a statement, denouncing Seoul for its plan to buy stealth jets from the U.S., claiming it is aimed at invading the communist nation and constitutes a violation of their deal to reduce tensions.
South Korea is hoping that active cross-border cooperation could deepen their relations and create a virtuous circle in helping bolster the outlook for Washington-Pyongyang denuclearization negotiations.
