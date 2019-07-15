S. Korean stocks down late Monday morning
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower Monday morning as investors attempted to cash in recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 2.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to reach 2,083.87 as of 11:15 a.m.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was up 0.22 percent after opening lower, and SK hynix, a major chipmaker, advanced 1.2 percent.
In contrast, Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, moved down 1.43 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Celltrion lost 1.06 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,179 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.2 won from the previous session's close.
