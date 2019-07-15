(Gwangju Swimming) Water polo player enjoys rare moment in limelight after momentous goal
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean water polo player Kim Moon-soo used his quick judgment and a lethal shot to etch himself into the record books at the ongoing world championships on Monday.
The 25-year-old soaked up the adulation from the fans, a rare moment of joy for athletes in the low-profile sport.
Kim scored South Korea's very first goal in FINA World Championships history in the third quarter of a 26-3 loss to Greece at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. Kim Dong-hyeok scored twice in a 42-second span in the fourth quarter, but you can't beat the first time.
"I wasn't in an ideal position to take the shot, but I went ahead and fired one anyway," Kim Moon-soo said. "I was so happy it went in, and the game became more fun from that moment. I've never played before such a huge crowd, and I've never heard my name chanted this loudly. I could barely contain myself."
South Korea, competing in its first world championships, was down 14-0 at halftime, but held Greece to just three goals in the third frame. Kim said he and his teammates made some adjustments in the second half and they became more confident as the match went on.
The three-goal effort by the men's team came on the heels of an embarrassing, 64-0 loss by the women's side to Hungary on Sunday. Though the men's team had a stronger history of competing internationally, the women's team generated more publicity during the buildup as a collection of lovable underdogs, most of them teenagers who were blissfully unaware of the challenges ahead.
The female players have said their goal in Gwangju is to net one goal. The men have already taken care of the goal scoring business, and Kim said they're determined to do far more.
"We'll try to notch a victory," he said. "We'll be in for a hard fight in the preliminary round. But once we get to the ranking playoffs, we may run into Asian teams and we'll try to beat them there."
As Kim pointed out, the task will only get tougher from here on in the preliminary stage. Greece finished fourth at the previous worlds in 2017, and South Korea's next opponent will be 2017 bronze medalist Serbia on Wednesday. The host country will then close out the group play against Montenegro, who ranked fifth two years ago, on Friday.
But scoring three times against Greece was a major confidence builder, Kim said.
"We'll go out there and try to score six, nine goals," he said. "Today, we didn't execute everything that we'd prepared to do, but we'll try to get that one victory no matter what it takes."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)