(LEAD) Opposition leader proposes holding talks with Moon on Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- The leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Monday proposed holding talks with President Moon Jae-in to discuss the issue of Japan's imposition of stricter rules on high-tech exports to South Korea.
"I believe that it would be a just solace to the people for political leaders to put their heads together in a crisis," Hwang Kyo-ahn told a press conference at the National Assembly, adding he will accept whatever format of the envisioned meeting with the president, including one with the heads of the five ruling and opposition parties.
----------------
Representatives of militant labor group to step down from minimum wage panel
SEOUL -- A major umbrella labor union group said Monday its representatives will resign from the minimum wage panel in protest of last week's decision to hike the wage by the slowest pace in a decade.
The Minimum Wage Commission, involving labor and business representatives and experts, set the minimum wage at 8,590 won (US$7.32) per hour for next year Friday, up 2.9 percent from this year.
----------------
Ex-CIA official advocates nuclear freeze for North Korea as next negotiation step
SEOUL -- A nuclear freeze is the next "logical" option the United States could take in its negotiations with North Korea as it is impossible to resolve the nuclear issue in a "a single, one-step agreement," a former senior CIA official has said.
In a Washington Post column on Sunday, former acting CIA director Michael Morell also stressed that a freeze, however, cannot be the end state of the negotiations and should require Pyongyang to declare all of its nuclear programs.
----------------
Gov't draws up five-year plan on quality control of military supplies
SEOUL -- The arms procurement agency on Monday announced a five-year plan to better ensure the quality of military supplies so as to boost the safety of servicepersons and enhance the competitiveness of homegrown materials.
Under the blueprint, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) plans to set quality criteria in major development phases and set up and run a support team in charge of checking if products fully meet requirements.
-----------------
BOK likely to freeze key rate in July: poll
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) is expected to keep its policy rate intact this month though a rate cut may be inevitable down the road to help boost growth, local experts said in a survey released Monday.
In the survey by Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, eight out of 13 experts surveyed expected the BOK to stand pat at its rate-setting meeting slated for Thursday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's Kim Sei-young wins LPGA Marathon Classic
SEOUL -- South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young has captured her ninth LPGA title, winning the Marathon Classic tournament in Sylvania, Ohio.
The 26-year-old shot a 22-under 262 to win the four-round tournament on Sunday (local time). She shot a six-under 65 on the last day to edge out Lexi Thompson of the United States by two strokes at the par-71 Highland Meadows Golf Club.
----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Budding edu-tech firm seeks to bridge generations with senior jobs
SEOUL -- While working at a community center in Seoul's central Yongsan district as part of alternate military service five years ago, Cho Yong-min overheard conversations between the elderly who had regularly visited the facility to take classes like calligraphy, billiards and dancing.
Invited to join the talks, he was surprised to find out that these seniors were plagued by one common issue: estranged ties with younger people.
