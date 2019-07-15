Police raid KT headquarters in illegal job solicitation probe
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Police investigators raided the headquarters of KT Corp. Monday in its latest probe into allegations that politicians may have illegally solicited jobs from the major mobile carrier in exchange for favors.
The police earlier arrested a former head of the telecom giant, Lee Suk-chae, over alleged involvement in at least nine suspicious job offer cases in 2012.
A number of lawmakers, including former floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), Rep. Kim Sung-tae, have already been implicated in the job scandal.
Monday's raid comes shortly after the prosecution said they will look into allegations that LKP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn may too have illegally solicited a job at KT for his son.
The allegation was prompted by Hwang himself when he said his son had no special qualifications but still landed a job at KT while delivering a special lecture at a local college.
(END)