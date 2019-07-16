(Gwangju Swimming) Men's water polo team eyes another strong effort in preliminary
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The men's water polo team from the host South Korea showed some unexpected fight against Greece in its world championships debut Monday, scoring its first goal ever in a 26-3 loss.
The team will face an even tougher battle Wednesday at the FINA World Championships, where it will take on the 2017 bronze medalist, Serbia, at 8:30 p.m. Serbia has brought five players back from the 2017 world championships team.
Kim Moon-soo scored the historic first goal against Greece and Kim Dong-hyeok chipped in a pair, with all the goals coming in the second half. After the game, Kim Moon-soo said South Korea will look to score even more goals and pick up its first victory before all is said and done.
Serbia played Montenegro to a hard-fought, 10-10 draw Monday.
Also on Wednesday, diver Woo Ha-ram will compete in the 3m springboard preliminary. If Woo gets through, the semifinals are also set for Wednesday and the final, if Woo qualifies, will be Thursday evening.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Wednesday. All times are local.
- Artistic Swimming (Yeomju Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Competition Venue)
Team free, preliminaries (11 a.m.)
Solo free, finals (7 p.m.)
- Diving (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Men's 3m springboard, preliminaries and semifinals (10 a.m., 3:30 p.m.)
Women's 10m platform, finals (8:45 p.m.)
- Open Water Swimming (Yeosu EXPO Ocean Park Open Water Swimming Competition Venue)
Women's 5km (8 a.m.)
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Men's preliminary, Australia vs. Kazakhstan (8:30 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, United States vs. Croatia (9:50 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, Hungary vs. Spain (11:10 a.m.)
Men's preliminary, South Africa vs. New Zealand (12:30 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, Japan vs. Italy (4:30 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, Brazil vs. Germany (5:50 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, Greece vs. Montenegro (7:10 p.m.)
Men's preliminary, Serbia vs. South Korea (8:30 p.m.)
