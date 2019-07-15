Exit ban issued for Japanese tourist over alleged indecent behavior
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday ordered a Japanese tourist not to leave South Korea in connection with a probe into allegations he surreptitiously videotaped members of the New Zealand women's water polo team taking parting in an international swimming competition in the South Korean city of Gwangju, investigative sources said.
The 37-year-old man, whose name was withheld, attempted to leave South Korea through Muan airport, South Jeolla Province, but was not able to do so as police had issued an emergency exit ban.
Under the immigration control law, investigative authorities can ask immigration officials to prevent a foreign national who is suspected of having committed a crime from leaving the country.
The Japanese man is suspected of videotaping the New Zealand players without their knowledge at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue during the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in the southwestern city of Gwangju on Sunday. The international swimming competition opened Friday and will run through July 28.
Police said he entered an off-limits area, where the players were warming up ahead of a match. He was taken to a police station after a police officer arrived on the scene following a tip-off from other spectators.
Police asked for the exit ban to gather further evidence and investigate the Japanese national as he denied the allegations.
