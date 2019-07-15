(LEAD) Seoul stocks down on weak Chinese data
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks finished lower Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as investors took to the sidelines amid weak Chinese economic data and uncertainties over a trade row with Japan. The Korean won lost ground against the greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 4.18 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 2,082.48. Trade volume was moderate, with 455 million shares worth 3.6 trillion won (US$3 billion) changing hands. Losers far outnumbered gainers 636 to 185.
The index opened lower, with investors cautious ahead of key economic data from China. The world's second-largest economy grew at its slowest pace since 1992 in the April-June quarter amid a trade tussle with the United States, according to foreign news reports.
"The local stock market is in a wait-and-see mode," said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. "The fall, however, was limited amid hopes for a rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve."
Individual investors sold a net 49.5 billion won worth of local stocks, while institutions and foreigners scooped up a net 25.5 billion won and 13.9 billion won, respectively.
Most large-cap shares were mixed.
Top cap Samsung Electronics moved up 0.32 percent to 46,450 won after opening lower, and SK hynix, a global chipmaker, gained 2.01 percent to reach 76,200 won.
Automakers were bearish. Industry leader Hyundai Motor was down 1.08 percent at 138,000 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors lost 0.23 percent, closing at 42,900 won.
Bio shares also closed in negative terrain, with Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, losing 1.66 percent to end at 296,500 won. Major bio firm Celltrion was down 2.65 percent at 183,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,179.3 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.1 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 1.0 basis point to 1.434 percent and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 1.2 basis points to 1.487 percent.
