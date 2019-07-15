U.S. officials say they will explore 'suitable' role in defusing Seoul-Tokyo row: Seoul official
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, July 15 (Yonhap) -- U.S. officials promised to see if they can play a "suitable" role in defusing tensions between South Korea and Japan, an official said Monday, as Seoul seeks U.S. mediation to reverse Tokyo's recent export control measure.
A foreign ministry official here said that the U.S. officials made the remarks during their talks with South Korean diplomats in Washington last week when tensions heightened over the apparently retaliatory measure following last year's Supreme Court rulings over Japan's wartime forced labor.
"The U.S. has shared the view that the situation should not worsen further, and said that it would review it (to see) if there is any suitable role to play," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"But U.S. officials said that as South Korea and Japan are among America's closest allies, it would be difficult to take either side," he added.
Last week, a group of foreign ministry officials held a series of talks with officials from the White House and the State Department as well as U.S. scholars to discuss Japan's tighter restrictions on exports of three key industrial materials used in semiconductors and displays.
During the talks, Seoul officials voiced concerns that Tokyo could take additional retaliatory steps around Thursday, Sunday and July 24, which they portrayed as "important junctures" in the ongoing spat.
Thursday is the deadline by which South Korea has to respond to Japan's call for the formation of an arbitration panel consisting of three third-country members, while Japan is set to hold its upper house parliamentary election on Sunday.
By July 24, Tokyo plans to wrap up the process of soliciting opinions about the idea of deleting South Korea from its "white list" of countries that have been granted preferential treatment in trade procedures based on what it calls "trust."
"What has been stressed to us (during the talks with U.S. officials) is that there could be additional Japanese provocations around these three important junctures," the ministry official said.
"(The message to the U.S.) was that we never want the situation to worsen and spiral out of control, and that the U.S. helps prevent the aggravation of the situation through engagement (on this issue)," he added.
The Seoul officials also warned that a third country could benefit from the escalating row between South Korea and Japan, in an apparent reference to China, a geopolitical rival of the U.S.
Observers said that the economic conflict could erode South Korean firms' competitiveness and serve as a boon for Beijing, which has been pushing its "Made in China 2025" initiative for 70 percent of Chinese semiconductors to be produced in China by the target year.
The Washington officials highlighted that the conflict in the economic domain should not affect trilateral security cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.
