(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean duo finishes 12th in women's synchronized diving
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 15 (Yonhap) -- Cho Eun-bi and Kim Su-ji of South Korea finished 12th in the women's synchronized 3m springboard diving at the ongoing swimming world championships on Monday, the country's best performance in the event at the biennial competition.
Cho and Kim scored 258.75 points after six dives at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
They were the first South Korean team to reach the world championships final in the women's synchronized 3m springboard, and it's another bit of history for Kim, who won bronze in the 1m springboard last Saturday to become the country's first diver to win a world championship medal.
Wang Han and Shi Tingmao of China cruised to the gold medal with 342 points. This was the fourth straight gold for Shi, who won the 2017 title with Chang Yani and got the gold in 2013 and 2015 with Wu Minxia.
Melissa Citrini Beaulieu and Jennifer Abel of Canada took the silver for the second straight competition with 311.10 points. Paola Sanchez and Melany Torres of Mexico got the bronze with 294.90 points.
In synchronized diving, there are 11 judges: six evaluating the execution of the two divers and five the divers' synchronization. Only the two median scores in execution for each diver and the middle three scores for synchronization are added, and the total is multiplied by the degree of difficulty.
Cho and Kim squeezed into the final by ranking 11th in the preliminary, one above the cut line, and they weren't considered a medal threat.
They opened their final with 45.60 points and followed that up with 46.20 points in the second dive, a reverse dive pike. Cho and Kim received 52.65 points for their third dive, but it dropped them from eighth to 12th place with two dives remaining.
The South Koreans couldn't get out of the cellar over their last two attempts, and finished last in the final. The only consolation was that they put up their best score of the final with 63 points in the last dive.
The duo scored slightly higher than the preliminary, but Cho said she wasn't all that pleased with the result.
"We wanted to do a lot better than the preliminary but nerves got the better of us," she said. "At least we finished strong, but we're both disappointed."
Kim said she was "relieved" to have finished the final without suffering any injury.
"We didn't have much training together, and so I was worried about this event," Kim said. "Though we got a good score in the final dive, we still made a small mistake at the end. So overall, we could have done better."
