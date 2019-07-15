Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday vowed not to succumb to Japan's economic pressure, warning that the neighboring country will suffer greater economic damage should their trade stand-off continue.
He stressed that Tokyo's tougher export restrictions, which target firms here, will be counterproductive and eventually backfire due to the "united power" of all South Korean people.
-----------------
Three unmanned N. Korean boats found adrift in S. Korean waters last weekend
SEOUL -- Three unoccupied North Korean boats were found in South Korean waters off the east coast over the past weekend, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday.
The small, wooden boats were spotted south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, on Saturday, after they apparently drifted along with ocean currents under unfavorable weather conditions, the JCS said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down on weak Chinese data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished lower Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as investors took to the sidelines amid weak Chinese economic data and uncertainties over a trade row with Japan. The Korean won lost ground against the greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 4.18 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 2,082.48. Trade volume was moderate, with 455 million shares worth 3.6 trillion won (US$3 billion) changing hands. Losers far outnumbered gainers 636 to 185.
-----------------
(LEAD) Extra budget likely to increase by more than 120 bln won: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister said Monday that the extra budget proposed at the National Assembly could be increased by more than 120 billion won (US$101.7 million) to help local businesses cope with Japan's export restrictions.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said in a parliamentary session that it would be good if lawmakers fully deliberate the proposed hike as part of a pending supplementary budget bill.
-----------------
(News Focus) New law to bring to light widespread but overlooked problem of workplace bullying
SEOUL -- A new law designed to prevent bullying in the workplace is set to go into effect in South Korea this week, setting the stage for victims of harassment at work to get some protection.
A revised law on labor standards, commonly called the workplace anti-bullying law, will be effective starting Tuesday, after a six-month grace period.
-----------------
(News Focus) S. Korea embraces deepening trade row as Japan considers additional measures
SEOUL -- Trade tensions between South Korea and Japan are escalating as Tokyo seems to be preparing to expand the scope of its export controls beyond high-tech materials to a wide spectrum of areas, which could disrupt the global supply chain, industry watchers said Monday.
Japan began applying stricter export rules on South Korea for three key materials needed for making chips and displays on July 4 over a wartime forced labor issue and is pushing to remove South Korea from a list of trusted buyers, which could affect the supply of other key materials needed for making smartphones, televisions, chemicals and other industrial materials.
-----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) Water polo player enjoys rare moment in limelight after momentous goal
GWANGJU -- South Korean water polo player Kim Moon-soo used his quick judgment and a lethal shot to etch himself into the record books at the ongoing world championships on Monday.
The 25-year-old soaked up the adulation from the fans, a rare moment of joy for athletes in the low-profile sport.
(END)