Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon warns Japan will suffer more damage from export curbs against S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon warns Japan's export curbs against S. Korea will cause more damage to itself (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon urges Japan to come back to diplomatic table (Donga llbo)
-- Foreign ministry to disclose soil survey result on Dokdo (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon warns Japan will suffer greater damage from imposing export curbs against S. Korea (Segye Times)
-- Moon warns Japan of more damage, urges to come to diplomatic table (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon warns Japan's economy will suffer more damage (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon warns Japan will eventually suffer more damage from export control (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon accuses Japan of trying to undermine S. Korea's economic growth, warns Tokyo will suffer more (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon defines Japan's export curbs as 'serious challenge,' vows face-off with Tokyo (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Investors turning to safer assets amid external uncertainties: data (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea has to get along without Japan: Moon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Japan's export controls 'throwing sand in wheels of world trade' (Korea Herald)
-- Moon warns Japan faces more damage (Korea Times)
