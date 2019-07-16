(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 16)

Even an opposition lawmaker famous for his pro-Moon approach criticized such rhetoric as "unfit for strategists on the frontline." The government's emotional reaction affects the public. If the discord cannot be resolved by diplomacy, all hope is lost. A campaign to boycott Japanese products is spreading fast in Korea and covering nearly all types of Japanese food and beverages. An association of small merchants and owners of mom and pop stores declared their boycott of Japanese products in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.