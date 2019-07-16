Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, July 16
08:43 July 16, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Stilwell to arrive in S. Korea
-- (Policy Interview) S. Korea cementing ties with ASEAN
-- Ruling party, Cheong Wa Dae to hold meeting on Japan's export curbs
Economy & Finance
-- Road map for Internet-only banks
-- Follow-up stories over trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)
Keyword