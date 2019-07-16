Go to Contents
Moon's meeting with party leaders set for Thursday

10:38 July 16, 2019

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Five political parties agreed Tuesday to hold a meeting among President Moon Jae-in and their party leaders later this week to discuss Japan's export curbs on South Korea and other pending issues.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to secretary-generals from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and four opposition parties.

"The five parties agreed on bipartisan efforts to minimize the impact of Japan's export curbs on the Korean economy and resolve the issue in the shortest time possible amid unprecedented trade tension between both countries," Rep. Yun Ho-jong of the DP told reporters.

Agenda items will include the government's response to Japan's export restrictions and other state affairs-related issues.

Hwang Kyo-ahn, chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP), proposed a meeting with Moon on Monday to discuss the country's response to Japan's export curbs.

Hours after his proposal, Moon's office said the president is all set to hold a group meeting with the party leaders.

