(Gwangju Swimming) Teen water polo player puts one into net, deflects credit to teammates

By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean women's water polo player Kyung Da-seul may only be 18 years old and barely a month into her athletic career, but she already has her sports cliches down pat.
After scoring the first FINA World Championships goal for the women's national team Tuesday against Russia, Kyung extolled the virtues of teamwork and spoke about what it means to be with her teammates.
"I couldn't have done this without my teammates," Kyung said after South Korea's 30-1 loss at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. "Even though I put the ball in the net, this was a goal produced by the entire team."
The final score on Tuesday belied the vast improvement for South Korea, which was reeling from a 64-0 drubbing against Hungary two days earlier. After managing just one shot on target against Hungary, South Korea put 19 shots on net versus Russia. Kyung and Ryan Hanna Yoon hit the woodwork before Kyung came through with 4:16 left in the final quarter.
The increased shot total could be attributed to the decidedly lax Russian defense, which seemed willing to give the South Koreans space and almost dared them to try to score. But the Korean players deserved credit for taking what the opposition gave them.
"I think we were rushing our shots early in the game because we wanted to do better than the first game," Kyung said. "When I took my shot, I didn't think it was going to go in. But I gave it everything I had."
Kyung and her teammates were brought together in last-minute national team trials and they only began training in early June. They had only played practice games against local boys' high school teams before the worlds. That they managed a goal against Russia, which won bronze at the 2017 worlds, is no mean feat.
When Kyung scored, the South Korean bench erupted with joy and the players showed raw emotion. There was also plenty of patting each other on the back in the post-game locker room.
"Our coaches told us that we're here at this championship not necessarily to win games, but to show people that we're ready to battle hard through the end," Kyung said. "They also said we grew so much after the first game. We shed many tears of joy."
Kyung said she wanted to save the game ball as a keepsake but she never found it. Instead, Kyung received a small gift from the referee who awarded her the goal, Dion Willis. A native of South Africa, Willis presented Kyung with a keychain with a beaded South African flag.
"In the next game, I'll try to set up my teammates for goals," Kyung said.
One prime candidate to be the next goal scorer is Yoon, a Korean-American who had five shot attempts Tuesday, second most on the team behind Kyung's 12.
"We're very proud of ourselves," Yoon said in English in a group interview with Russian reporters. "It was really emotional because we've been going through a lot. The goal means everything for us. We're just beginners in water polo."
Yoon said she kept telling herself, "Please, just one goal," when she was hitting the crossbar and just missing the intended target during the game, but she insisted the team shouldn't be content with just scoring once.
Her objective for the next preliminary game against Canada on Thursday was straightforward.
"Scoring more and having them score less," she said.
