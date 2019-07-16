(LEAD) Moon says prime minister entrusted with greater role in summit diplomacy
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in defended Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's ongoing overseas trip Tuesday against criticism that Lee should have focused on helping resolve the trade and diplomatic dispute with Japan instead of travelling to other countries.
Presiding over a Cabinet meeting, Moon said he has delegated more responsibilities for summit-level diplomacy to Lee in consideration of the growing importance of diplomacy for the economy and peace.
The prime minister embarked on a nine-day tour of Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar last weekend aboard Air Force One.
Some observers criticized Lee for traveling to those countries, not Japan, amid a looming, full-fledged trade war between Seoul and Tokyo.
Lee, who served as a Tokyo correspondent for a Seoul-based daily, is known as a figure versed in the relations between the neighboring countries. He also served a senior member of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union.
The president described Lee's ongoing trip as part of a "two-top" summit diplomacy strategy common in many other countries.
"Since the launch of our government, the proportion of diplomacy in state affairs has increased significantly," the president said. "The time has come for economy diplomacy and peace diplomacy to get more important."
He also pointed out that South Korea's diplomatic scope and territory have broadened amid his administration's campaign to improve ties with countries south and north of the peninsula in addition to a traditional focus on diplomacy with the four regional powers: the United States, China, Japan and Russia.
"As our nation's stature in the international community has grown, the demand for diplomacy has increased naturally," he added. "It has become difficult for the president alone to handle the demand for summit diplomacy, which has soared.
That's a reason the president and the prime minister divide roles and work together on summit-grade diplomacy, Moon added.
In referring to the prime minister's role during the Cabinet meeting, Moon took criticism of his overseas visit into account, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters.
