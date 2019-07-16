Go to Contents
Face value of damaged currency rises in H1

12:00 July 16, 2019

SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The face value of damaged banknotes and coins in South Korea rose in the first half of the year, data from the central bank showed Tuesday.

A total of 2.27 trillion won worth (US$1.92 billion) of damaged bills and coins were discarded by the Bank of Korea (BOK) in the first half, up 42.5 billion won from six months ago, according to the BOK data.

The central bank spent 48.3 billion won replacing the damaged banknotes over the six-month period.

Last year, a record 627 million damaged bills and coins were discarded by the central bank, up 4.1 percent from a year earlier.

Their combined face value was 4.26 trillion won in 2018, up 13 percent on-year from 3.77 trillion won.

