Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon's meeting with party leaders set for Thursday
SEOUL -- Five political parties agreed Tuesday to hold a meeting among President Moon Jae-in and their party leaders later this week to discuss Japan's export curbs on South Korea and other pending issues.
The meeting is scheduled to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to secretary-generals from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and four opposition parties.
-----------------
Vice unification minister to meet Japanese official amid trade dispute
SEOUL -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho will meet with a Japanese official during his three-day trip to Tokyo this week, a ministry official said Tuesday, amid escalating tensions between the two countries over Japan's export restrictions.
Suh left for Japan earlier in the day to give a keynote speech at a side event of the Korea Global Forum for Peace hosted by the unification ministry.
-----------------
Mitsubishi rejects third dialogue request by Korean forced labor victims
SEOUL -- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. has rejected, for a third time, a request from Korean victims of wartime forced labor to respect a compensation order from the South Korean Supreme Court, a civic activist group said Tuesday.
The Supreme Court ruled last November that Mitsubishi must award up to 120 million won (US$101,600) each to 12 forced labor victims and their family members in two landmark rulings on forced labor cases. In March, a district court in Daejeon ordered the seizure of two trademark rights and six patents of Mitsubishi after the Japanese company refused to heed the top court's compensation order.
-----------------
Workplace anti-bullying law takes effect
SEOUL -- A new law aimed at preventing harassment in the workplace took effect in South Korea on Tuesday, bringing the widespread but overlooked issue of bullying at work into the legal domain.
A revised law on labor standards, commonly called the workplace anti-bullying law, went into effect after a six-month grace period.
-----------------
(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) S. Korea gets 1st women's water polo goal in loss
GWANGJU -- South Korea scored its first women's water polo goal at the swimming world championships Tuesday, a rare cause for celebration for a team that took a beating for the second straight game.
Kyung Da-seul had the debuting team's maiden goal midway through the fourth quarter in a 30-1 defeat to Russia in Group B play at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. South Korea has lost both matches so far in Group B, with the final preliminary match against Canada scheduled for Thursday.
