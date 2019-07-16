Go to Contents
Suncheon Bay National Garden to host water light festival

15:37 July 16, 2019

SUNCHEON, South Korea, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The city of Suncheon, dubbed South Korea's ecological capital, said Tuesday it will hold its annual summer-themed event at its iconic park, Suncheon Bay National Garden, from July 19 to Aug. 25.

This year's Summer Water Light Festival will feature a water lighting show, light gardens and a variety of food, music, games and entertainment programs targeting family tourists, city officials said.

Suncheon, a southwestern city known as South Korea's center of ecology, launched the Visit Suncheon Year campaign this year, aiming to attract 10 million tourists.

This poster provided by Suncheon City Hall promotes the Summer Water Light Festival at Suncheon Bay National Garden. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Since hosting the Suncheon Bay Garden Expo in 2013, the South Jeolla Province city, 415 kilometers south of Seoul, has annually held various seasonal festivals at the national garden, which forms a UNESCO biosphere reserve together with the Suncheon Bay Wetland Reserve and Suncheon Bay Ecological Park.

City officials said a mix of water lighting, fountain, laser and music shows will greet summer festival visitors.

A water lighting show will be held in the garden's lake at 8, 8:30 and 9 p.m. every day, with fountains and music cooling off the summer heat, they said.

From Aug. 2-4, a combination of DJ shows and a chicken-beer festival will be held, they said, noting family tourists will also be invited to enjoy a water gun competition, as well as K-pop song and dance events.

Three outdoor swimming pools will be operated for children, while water and art gardens will also captivate visitors, the officials said.

