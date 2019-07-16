(LEAD) Merrill Lynch fined 175 mln won over controversial trading
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul branch of Merrill Lynch has been fined 175 million won (US$148,695) for the investment bank's trading that allegedly disrupted the local stock market, South Korea's bourse operator said Tuesday.
Merrill Lynch's Seoul branch has been under suspicion that its high-frequency algorithm trading, between October 2017 and May 2018, destabilized the local market and caused huge losses for retail investors.
Merrill Lynch violated a local stock transaction law that bans a so-called "spoofing-like deal," the Korea Exchange said in a statement.
"Spoofing" is a banned trading tactic whereby traders enter and quickly cancel large-scale buy or sell orders on an exchange in an attempt to manipulate prices.
Over the eight-month period, the Seoul branch of Merrill Lynch entrusted 6,220 such deals worth 84.7 billion won from a foreign hedge fund, which resulted in some 80 trillion won worth of transactions, according to the bourse operator.
The foreign hedge fund, only identified as "C" by the Korea Exchange, pocketed about 220 billion won in returns, the exchange said.
High-frequency trading is not illegal in South Korea. But such trading has been a source of concern, as chances are high that retail investors who follow their trading patterns end up losing money because they cannot fully keep up with the brokerages' quick shifts driven by their algorithmic system.
A KRX rule bans investors from having "unfair influence" on the stock market by "excessively trading shares, given the market's demand-supply situation."
