Korean National Ballet to stage 5th annual creative ballet series this month
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's national ballet troupe, the Korean National Ballet (KNB), will this month stage the fifth edition of its "KNB Movement Series," an annual show of modern choreography, created by its members.
This year's event, "KNB Movement Series 5," is set for July 27 and 28 at Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul and will presenting a total of eight choreographed pieces with matching costumes, music and stage settings, according to the KNB on Tuesday.
The upcoming event's program will feature, most notably, "Season: Spring," a moving dance piece by Lee Young-cheol, a principal dancer at the KNB who has showcased a new piece every year since the 2015 inauguration of the series.
Other works to be presented in the upcoming event include "Amadeus Concerto," a semi-classic ballet choreographed by Song Jung-bin, "Go Your Own Way," created by principal dancer Shin Seung-won and "3 Tables" by Kim Myung-kyu.
Blending movements from different dance genres such as ballet, jazz dance and sports dance, "3 Tables" is a passionate, hilarious dance performance depicting stories that take place at three different tables in a restaurant.
Two of the eight participating choreographers -- Kang Dong-hui and Kim Na-yeon -- will be presenting their first-ever creative works during the upcoming show, according to the KNB -- "Bad Guy" and "Almond," respectively.
Having hosted the show as a free event for the past four years, the KNB has changed the ticket policy to 10,000 won for a front-row seat and 5,000 won for the back rows in an effort to preclude no-show tickets and beef up the quality of the performance.
"KNB Movement Series" was launched in 2015, a year after Kang Sue-jin, a former principal dancer at Germany's Stuttgart Ballet, took office as the KNB's artistic director in a bid to nurture choreographers and expand the national ballet troupe's repertoire.
The KNB saw its mission come to fruition when Kang Hyo-hyung's piece "Into the Pulse" was invited to Stuttgart Ballet's "Next Generation" program in 2015 after being premiered at "KNB Movement Series 1" earlier the same year. In 2017, Kang was nominated in the prominent ballet competition Benois de la Danse in the category for choreographers.
Her two other works, including "Hoi Rang," were also added to the KNB's repertoire.
They were in addition to many other works such as "Empty House" and "Inside Out" that debuted through the "KNB Movement Series" and made it to the ballet troupe's regular program.
"The 'KNB Movement Series,' which kicked off in 2015, was designed to help develop South Korea's dance scene by recognizing the reality faced by dancers who typically retire far earlier than people in other occupational fields and by resolving it," the KNB said, referring to its efforts to nurture Korean dancers' choreography careers.
