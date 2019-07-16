Seoul stocks up ahead of Q2 earnings season, Fed decision
SEOUL, July 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended higher Tuesday as investors await second-quarter earnings results to be released later this month. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.39 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 2,091.87. Trade volume was moderate at 675 million shares worth 5.16 trillion won (US$4.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 418 to 380.
Foreigners bought a net 251 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting institutions and individuals' stock selling valued at a combined 247 billion won.
"Investors expect to take a positive cue from major corporate earnings results, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to cut fund rates at the end of the month," Kiwoom Securities Co. analyst Suh Sang-young said.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.9 percent to 46,850 won, leading steelmaker POSCO gained 0.6 percent to 239,500 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. climbed 1.4 percent to 28,750 won.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. fell 3.6 percent to 133,000 won, and No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. shed 1.7 percent to 231,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,177.60 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.7 won from the previous session's close.
